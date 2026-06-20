All India Ayurveda Institute organises 'Run for Yoga', Zumba session ahead of International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day is observed every year on June 21, following a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2014 after a proposal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 10:30 IST
All India Ayurveda Institute organises 'Run for Yoga', Zumba session ahead of International Yoga Day
AIIA organised 'Run for Yoga' ahead of Yoga Day (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) organised a 'Run for Yoga' and a special Zumba session in the national capital on Saturday ahead of International Yoga Day, with participants highlighting the importance of incorporating yoga into daily life. Speaking on the occasion, AIIA Director Professor Pradeep Kumar Prajapati said yoga should not be confined to a single day of observance and stressed the need for regular practice throughout the year.

"Yoga is a healthy anti-ageing tool that all of us should keep in mind. Generally, we practice yoga on Yoga Day, but it's very important for us to practice yoga for 365 days," Prajapati told ANI. He said even a short daily yoga routine could help people manage various health conditions.

"If we practice yoga for at least 15 to 20 minutes, create our own yoga poses, and do some asanas, we can manage these kinds of metabolic disorders and our life disorders very well," he said. Prajapati also referred to research on the benefits of yoga, stating that studies had shown positive outcomes among cardiac patients who underwent yoga-based interventions.

"This has been proven because a study was conducted at AIIMS, where cardiac patients were treated with yoga, and they got very good results. These research papers have been published on this issue," he added. The event was organised as part of activities being held across the country ahead of International Yoga Day, which is observed annually on June 21.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak participated in a large yoga camp at KD Singh Babu Stadium in Lucknow and urged people to make yoga a part of their daily lives. Speaking to ANI, Pathak also said yoga promotes physical and mental well-being and appealed to citizens across the country to adopt the practice regularly.

International Yoga Day is observed every year on June 21, following a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2014 after a proposal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the United Nations, 2026 marks the 12th year of International Yoga Day. The theme for this year's observance is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", highlighting the role of yoga in helping people across age groups remain active, independent and engaged.

Ahead of the annual observance, yoga-related programmes and outreach activities have been organised across India and in several countries around the world to promote awareness about the practice and its benefits. (ANI)

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