Chennai port launches 21-voyage cruise season as MV Empress arrives

In a major boost to India's cruise tourism sector and maritime infrastructure, the luxury cruise vessel MV Empress arrived at Chennai Port, marking the formal launch of an extensive cruise season that will see 21 voyages scheduled over the next three months. According to officials, the Chennai Port handled a record-breaking 3,600 passengers in a single-day operation, efficiently managing the simultaneous movement of 1,800 disembarking and 1,800 embarking travellers. The development further strengthens Chennai's position as a key maritime gateway to Southeast Asia.

A senior official of the Chennai Port Authority said the port successfully executed the large-scale passenger transition with "precision planning and seamless coordination", adding that the achievement reflects the port's readiness for high-volume cruise operations. The event was marked by a traditional and cultural welcome organised under the direction of the Port Chairperson, in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation. Officials said the initiative was aimed at showcasing Tamil Nadu's heritage and hospitality to international and domestic travellers.

"We wanted to ensure that every arriving passenger experiences the warmth of Tamil culture the moment they step onto Indian soil," a senior port official said, noting that the reception included tilak application, flower bouquets, welcome drinks, and a live Carnatic music performance. The welcome ceremony featured performances by renowned artists, including Veena exponent Nithyasree Srinivasan, accompanied by classical percussion ensembles, creating what officials described as "a culturally immersive arrival experience".

Passengers are being processed through Chennai Port's modernised cruise passenger terminal at West Quay (WQ-IV), which spans over 4,103 sq metres. The facility is designed to handle up to 800 passengers per hour and includes HVAC-enabled lounges, integrated customs and immigration counters, advanced baggage screening systems, and escalator access on both sides for smooth movement. Officials said the upgraded infrastructure ensures "world-class cruise handling capabilities comparable to leading international ports".

The cruise itinerary further connects Chennai with key international destinations, including Sri Lankan ports such as Hambantota, Trincomalee, and Kankesanthurai, alongside domestic stops like Visakhapatnam and Puducherry, reinforcing Chennai's expanding maritime footprint in the region. (ANI)