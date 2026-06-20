BJP leader D Rajegowda demands removal of state president R Ashok over cross-voting, alleges Congress 'freebies' ruined Karnataka

BJP leader D Rajegowda has called for the immediate removal of Karnataka BJP president R. Ashok, alleging failure to control cross-voting by party MLAs and accusing the Congress government of ruining the state with "free guarantee" schemes. Speaking to ANI, the leader said the party has over 70 MLAs, but there is no control over them. "Whoever won, whoever got elected as MLA, none of them are under control. There is no accountability," he said. "If MLAs vote for another party, what is the president doing? This is his responsibility. If he cannot take responsibility, why should he sit in that chair? He should step down immediately."

The leader claimed that before the recent voting in the Assembly, MLAs were not taken into confidence. "Two MLAs themselves said they were not called or spoken to. Before voting, everyone should have been called, spoken to, and briefed over tea or coffee. That was not done," he said. He urged the BJP central leadership to intervene. "I request Modi ji, Amit Shah ji, and Nadda ji to immediately summon state president Ashok and hold an inquiry into what is happening in Karnataka. If he can work, let him. If not, remove him and appoint someone else," he said.

The leader alleged that Congress's free guarantee schemes have damaged Karnataka's development. "Every village is saying BJP will win on the 28th. Congress gave free guarantees and ruined everyone. Development has collapsed in Karnataka. In this situation, people are waiting for the BJP," he said. He also raised the issue of alleged illegal voters from Bangladesh. "In Bangalore alone, there are over two lakh people from Bangladesh. The government should trace them. Cases are being filed now, but what is actually happening?" he asked.

He warned that if the situation continues, "the BJP party in Karnataka will be in crisis." The leader concluded by reiterating his demand for central intervention and accountability from the state unit chief. (ANI)