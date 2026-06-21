"Only Yogasana, Yoga Vidya can keep us fit": Maharashtra CM Fadnavis hails International Yoga Day, credits PM Modi for global recognition

Fadnavis praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for globalising the practice, encouraging the adoption of yoga to manage stress and maintain health.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 10:59 IST
"Only Yogasana, Yoga Vidya can keep us fit": Maharashtra CM Fadnavis hails International Yoga Day, credits PM Modi for global recognition
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis marked the 12th International Day of Yoga in Mumbai, highlighting the "Yoga For Healthy Ageing" theme by joining others in the celebrations on Sunday. Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for globalising the practice, encouraging the adoption of yoga to manage stress and maintain health.

"I wish everyone a very happy International Day of Yoga. We all know that Yoga Vidya is a part of our ancient way of life...I thank our Prime Minister that due to him, Yoga Day is being celebrated in every country of the world, and I would appeal to all of us that the kind of stress and challenges that we have in our lives today, if we want to stay healthy in these stresses and challenges, then only Yogasana and Yoga Vidya can keep us fit and healthy," he said. This year's theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', reflects the growing global emphasis on healthy and active living across the lifespan. As populations age and non-communicable diseases and lifestyle-related health concerns rise globally, the emphasis is shifting from simply adding years to life to enhancing health span, quality of life and overall well-being.

The 12th edition of the International Day of Yoga is being observed across the country and around the world on Sunday under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', highlighting the role of yoga in promoting healthy and active living across all stages of life. PM Narendra Modi led the national observance of the 12th International Day of Yoga at the Red Road in Kolkata today, joining the participants in celebrating the global event centred on wellness and healthy living.

In Rajasthan, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari also performed yoga at an event held at Albert Hall, which included BJP MLA Gopal Sharma and hundreds of yoga practitioners. India and Yoga share a bond that spans millennia. Rooted in India's ancient traditions, Yoga has evolved from a spiritual and philosophical practice into a global movement for physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Recognising its universal appeal and benefits, the United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga in 2014. The proposal, introduced by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the 69th session of the UN, was supported by 175 member states. The first observance was held on 21st June 2015. (ANI)

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