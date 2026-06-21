King Charles to reveal tax details for the first time, palace says

Britains King Charles Will Tell The Public For The First Time On Thursday How Much Tax He Pays As Monarch

Britain's King Charles ​will tell the public for ​the first time on ‌Thursday how ​much tax he pays as monarch, a royal spokesperson said on Sunday, as ‌Buckingham Palace seeks to be more accountable and transparent.

By law, Charles is not obliged to pay income tax, capital gains tax or inheritance ‌tax on what he received from Queen Elizabeth, but Charles ‌has voluntarily agreed to pay income tax and capital gains tax when he sells private assets.