King Charles to reveal tax details for the first time, palace says

Britain's King Charles will reveal his tax payments for the first time, voluntarily disclosing income tax and capital gains tax on his private assets, despite not being legally required to do so.

Reuters | Britains King Charles Will Tell The Public For The First Time On Thursday How Much Tax He Pays As Monarch | Updated: 21-06-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 15:34 IST
King Charles to reveal tax details for the first time, palace says
King Charles
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's King Charles ​will tell the public for ​the first time on ‌Thursday how ​much tax he pays as monarch, a royal spokesperson said on Sunday, as ‌Buckingham Palace seeks to be more accountable and transparent.

By law, Charles is not obliged to pay income tax, capital gains tax or inheritance ‌tax on what he received from Queen Elizabeth, but Charles ‌has voluntarily agreed to pay income tax and capital gains tax when he sells private assets.

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