Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari expresses grief over NH-27 Maynaguri accident, announces compensation for victims' kin

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday expressed deep grief over the road accident on NH-27 in Maynaguri, offering deepest condolences to the bereaved kin and praying for the speedy recovery of all the injured passengers. "Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident at Ulladabri Jorabadh on NH-27 in Maynaguri today, wherein a truck slammed into a bus carrying ill-fated passengers. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones in this horrific incident. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved kin and pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured passengers," said CM Adhikari.

Two people were killed, and more than 50 passengers were injured after a North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) bus collided with a stationary trailer on National Highway-27 in the Ulladabari area of Maynaguri today. The Chief Minister confirmed that local authorities are actively conducting rescue and relief operations at the site.

To support the affected families, Adhikari announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. Additionally, the State Government will provide ₹1 lakh to those grievously injured and ₹50,000 to individuals who sustained minor injuries. He further assured that the entire cost of medical treatment for all injured passengers will be fully borne by the State Government at government medical facilities. "The Jalpaiguri District Administration and Police are already on the ground and are actively carrying out rescue and relief efforts. I have also asked the North Bengal Development Minister, Shri Nisith Pramanik, and the Minister of State for Transport; Shri Anandamay Barman, to coordinate with the District Administration and personally supervise the entire rescue & relief procedure and ensure that the injured receive proper treatment at the earliest," said CM Adhikari.

"To assist the affected families during this incredibly difficult time, the State Government will provide the following compensation: Rs. 5 Lakhs to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. Rs. 1 Lakh for those grievously injured. Rs. 50,000 for those who suffered minor injuries. Furthermore, the entire cost of treatment for the injured will be fully borne by the State Government at our Government Medical facilities.We stand firmly with the affected families in this hour of profound grief and will ensure they receive all possible support," added CM Adhikari. According to officials, the accident occurred when the bus, which was travelling from Siliguri to Cooch Behar, rammed into the rear of the parked vehicle. The impact was so severe that the rear of the trailer penetrated the bus, trapping several passengers inside. (ANI)