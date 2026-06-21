Amit Shah pays tribute to RSS founder Hedgewar on his death anniversary, says vision of "Nation First" remains foundation of India's progress

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "On the death anniversary of Param Poojya Dr Hedgewar Ji, the founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, we pay our humble respects to him."

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 11:00 IST
Amit Shah pays tribute to RSS founder Hedgewar on his death anniversary, says vision of "Nation First" remains foundation of India's progress
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday paid tribute to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on his death anniversary, saying his vision of "Nation First", cultural nationalism and an organised society rooted in self-confidence and swadeshi ideals continues to serve as the bedrock of India's progress. In a post on X, Shah wrote, "On the death anniversary of Param Poojya Dr Hedgewar Ji, the founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, we pay our humble respects to him."

Recalling the RSS founder's contribution, Shah said Hedgewar established the organisation with a long-term vision of nation-building and social unity. "The epoch-making Dr. Hedgewar Ji established the Sangh and propagated the ethos of 'Nation First' and cultural nationalism to every individual, while envisioning the farsighted goal of building a secure, prosperous, and the world's foremost nation," Shah said.

He further stated that the RSS founder envisioned an organised society free from social discrimination and driven by self-reliance and confidence. "He conceived an organised society free from untouchability, brimming with self-confidence and rooted in swadeshi ideals--a vision that today stands as the bedrock of India's progress," Shah said.

Paying tribute to the RSS founder's life and ideals, the Union Home Minister added, "His life remains an inexhaustible source of boundless love for the motherland, discipline, and dedication." Earlier on Saturday, while speaking at a public rally in Maharashtra, Shah said that India has witnessed major strides in national security, defence self-reliance, and rural development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crediting the government with transforming the country's security architecture and strengthening the cooperative sector.

Addressing a public rally in Ichalkaranji in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra, Shah said the armed forces were modernised under PM Modi. Shah said, "It was under PM Narendra Modi's leadership that the armed forces were modernised and empowered. There was a time when not even a single bullet was manufactured here. Today, by producing missiles, we stand before the world as Atmanirbhar." (ANI)

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