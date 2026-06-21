Defence Minister Rajnath Singh takes part in Yoga Day celebrations in Shillong, highlights role of yoga in physical and mental fitness

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took part in International Day of Yoga celebrations in Shillong and said regular practice of yoga helps a person stay physically and mentally healthy.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2026 11:04 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 11:04 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh takes part in Yoga Day celebrations in Shillong, highlights role of yoga in physical and mental fitness
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took part in Yoga Day celebrations in Shillong (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took part in International Day of Yoga celebrations in Shillong and said regular practice of yoga helps a person stay physically and mentally healthy. Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh also performed Yoga in Shillong on the occasion of the 12th International Day of Yoga.

Speaking with ANI, Rajnath Singh extended his greetings to people on the Yoga Day. He said Yoga is being practiced across the world and Prime Minister Narendra Modi deserves credit for this. "On the occasion of Yoga Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all my countrymen. If we want to remain physically and mentally healthy, it is essential to practice yoga regularly. Yoga is now being practiced internationally, and if anyone deserves the credit for this, it is our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who got this resolution passed at the United Nations, and everyone readily accepted it," Rajnath Singh said.

The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states. The proposal was first introduced by PM Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly The theme for this year's observance is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", which highlights the role of yoga in helping people remain active, independent and engaged across all age groups.

PM Modi led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026 national celebrations in Kolkata and took part in the practice of the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP). In his remarks, PM Modi noted that Yoga teaches the importance of balance in all aspects of life.

Referring to the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, he said balanced habits, balanced actions and balanced living form the foundation of well-being. He observed that many of the challenges faced by modern society stem from imbalance in lifestyle, and Yoga offers a practical pathway towards harmony, discipline and inner peace. Emphasising the holistic nature of Yoga, PM Modi said its benefits extend beyond physical fitness to mental wellness and emotional stability. He remarked that Yoga fosters self-awareness, reduces stress and contributes to a more peaceful and harmonious society. The Prime Minister added that while Yoga enriches individual lives, it also serves as a powerful force for promoting understanding, cooperation and peace across the world. (ANI)

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