Haryana govt to introduce yoga in class 6 from this session, extend to classes 3-9 next session; to be included in HSSC, HPSC exams

The Haryana Government has announced a major expansion of yoga education across schools, universities, and recruitment examinations in the state, stating that yoga will be introduced in the curriculum for Class 6 in the current academic session 2026-27 and extended to all classes from Class 3 to Class 9 in the upcoming academic year. The move aims to promote yoga and holistic wellness from an early stage, ensuring wider participation of students in structured yoga education, with the announcement made amid the International Day of Yoga celebrations being celebrated on Sunday.

As part of the implementation plan, the state government said all Physical Training Instructors (PTI), Diploma in Physical Education (DPED), Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), and selected Primary Teachers (PRTs) will receive special training in yoga asanas to strengthen teaching capacity across schools. In a significant decision, the government also announced that all examinations conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will include mandatory questions on yoga.

Further, a state-level institute of naturopathy and yoga will be established in Morni to promote research, training, and wellness-based education in the field. Yoga will also be integrated as a key component in the five Centres of Excellence being set up in various universities across the state, the government added.

Earlier, on Friday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that yoga is an invaluable gift of India's culture, bestowed upon humanity by the country's sages for the welfare of the entire world. The journey of yoga, which began thousands of years ago, has today assumed a global dimension. Yoga is not merely a physical practice, it is a complete way of life that connects the body, mind, soul and society, he said.

The Chief Minister was addressing a yoga practice programme organised on the occasion of International Yoga Day at the dham of Baba Bhuman Shah located at the village Baba Bhuman Shah (Sangar Sarista) in Sirsa district on Friday. In his address, the Chief Minister said that the entire world will celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21. In this connection, yoga practice programmes are being organised across different districts of Haryana. He said that yoga has attained an international stature due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As a result of his tireless efforts, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as International Yoga Day in 2014. At that time, 177 countries supported the proposal, and today almost every nation in the world has embraced yoga. (ANI)