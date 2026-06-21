DPA Kandla marks International Yoga Day with onboard session on tug vessel

DPA Kandla celebrated International Day of Yoga 2026 with a yoga session onboard a tug vessel. Officials and the Women Employees Group participated, echoing the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing."

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2026 13:48 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 13:48 IST
DPA Kandla marks International Yoga Day with onboard session on tug vessel
DPA officials and Women Employees Group perform yoga onboard a tug vessel during International Day of Yoga 2026 celebrations at Kandla (Photo/X/@Deendayal_Port). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
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As part of the celebrations of International Day of Yoga 2026, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, organised a special yoga session onboard a tug vessel, symbolising the harmonious blend of strength, balance and resilience. DPA officials, along with members of the Women Employees Group, participated in the session and embraced the spirit of this year's International Yoga Day theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing."

On June 18, the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) in Kandla achieved a series of historic milestones, solidifying its reputation for operational excellence and its vital role in fueling India's maritime growth. In a remarkable display of efficiency and innovation, the port set new benchmarks in maritime operations by handling an unprecedented 7,75,251 tonnes of cargo in a single day.

According to DPA Kandla, this surge in performance was further highlighted by the successful execution of five simultaneous Ship-to-Ship (STS) transhipment operations within a 24-hour window. Additionally, the port demonstrated its massive capacity by managing a record-breaking 4,85,095 tonnes of crude oil at its Vadinar facility, underscoring DPA's unwavering commitment to setting new benchmarks in the maritime sector.

Earlier this Month, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, handled 133 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) vessels and 2.61 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) of LPG cargo, registering an impressive 25 per cent Year-on-Year growth in LPG cargo handling for the fiscal year 2025-26. Sharing an X post, Deendayal Port Authority said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kandla port continued to strengthen India's maritime and energy logistics ecosystem.

"Guided by the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla continues to strengthen India's maritime and energy logistics ecosystem. In FY 2025-26, DPA Kandla handled 133 LPG vessels and 2.61 MMT of LPG cargo, registering an impressive 25% Year-on-Year growth; a testament to operational excellence, efficiency and customer-centric growth," the post read. (ANI)

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