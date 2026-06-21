"Full focus on exam, hard work should not be wasted": J-K aspirants praise security arrangements ahead of re-NEET

"Preparation is the same, but the leak caused a big setback. If it hadn't happened, selection was likely. Because of the NEET leak, we lost time that could have gone into new preparation, and sadly, some students even took extreme steps, which is very wrong," the aspirant said.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 13:51 IST
"Full focus on exam, hard work should not be wasted": J-K aspirants praise security arrangements ahead of re-NEET
NEET-UG re-exam centre held under tight security (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
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Tight security arrangements were put in place at NEET-UG 2026 re-examination centres in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, with candidates praising the tight security arrangements put in place to ensure a free and fair, transparent exam process. Speaking to ANI outside an examination centre in Jammu, a NEET aspirant said the focus was now entirely on the examination and expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements. "Right now, the full focus is on the exam, because our hard work should not be wasted again. This time, the arrangement and security are much better," one of the aspirants said.

Visuals from an examination centre showed students entering the premises amid heightened security measures aimed at ensuring a fair and transparent conduct of the examination and preventing any discrepancies. Authorities deployed heavy security at and around the examination centres to prevent any discrepancies and maintain transparency during the re-examination, which is being held amid heightened scrutiny following the controversy surrounding the earlier exam.

At an examination centre in Srinagar, another NEET aspirant spoke about the impact of the alleged paper leak on students' preparation and morale. "Preparation is the same, but the leak caused a big setback. If it hadn't happened, selection was likely. Because of the NEET leak, we lost time that could have gone into new preparation, and sadly, some students even took extreme steps, which is very wrong," the aspirant said.

The NEET-UG re-examination is being conducted under enhanced security measures across the country. More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad.

The exam was rescheduled due to an alleged "paper leak", and CBI, which is probing the case, has made several arrests. CBSE students had also faced problems related to the re-evaluation process. (ANI)

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