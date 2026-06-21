Tamil Nadu celebrates International Yoga Day with mass participation, Governor joins session at TNAU

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) celebrated International Yoga Day on Sunday, with Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar participating in the programme alongside 1,564 students on the university grounds. The event was organised as part of the nationwide observance of International Yoga Day, which is marked annually on June 21.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Arlekar highlighted the importance of yoga and spoke to the students in English. He encouraged them to embrace yoga as part of their daily lives. After the programme, the Governor extended his wishes to the students and posed for photographs with them.

A Mimusops elengi (Spanish Cherry) sapling was also planted on the occasion. Meanwhile, thousands of people, including children, gathered on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru to mark the occasion through a mass yoga programme.

In Hubballi, BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginkai joined party leaders and workers for Yoga Day celebrations at Nrupatunga Betta. Further south, participants assembled at the Kadri Shri Manjunatha Temple in Mangaluru, where yoga exercises were performed as part of the observance.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga, performing yoga asanas alongside thousands of people at Kolkata's Red Road and asserting that yoga has the power to unite the entire world. Addressing the gathering after participating in the mass yoga session, PM Modi said, "The entire nation, world, seems connected. This is the power of yoga. Yoga connects everyone, brings everyone together. On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the entire world, to the entire human community on International Yoga Day. "The Prime Minister participated in the yoga session as people from different walks of life joined him at the Red Road venue. This year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", focuses on the role of yoga in promoting physical health, mental well-being, emotional resilience and active ageing.

PM Modi said, "When we speak of 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', it means that we can work to ensure that age doesn't reduce human potential. #Yoga can help human life to aspire for constant growth. Our target must be to be more flexible at 40 than we were at 20. Our target must be more energetic at 50 than we were at 30. Our target must be to be more resistant to lifestyle diseases at 70 than we were at 50. This is where Yoga can help us. It helps us tune our bodies to be flexible and keeps our energy levels high." (ANI)