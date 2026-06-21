"Dharmendra Pradhan should take responsibility": Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on NEET-UG re-examination

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Sunday expressed hope that the ongoing NEET-UG re-examination would be conducted smoothly, stressing that students should not continue to suffer due to repeated irregularities and alleged paper leak incidents. Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "I hope it goes fine because the student should not go through the same trauma they went through with the paper leaks in the past. But, I straight away say that Dharmendra Pradhan should take responsibility, and the PM should make sure that these things do not repeat. There should be accountability... At least now, they have to come forward and make sure that this exam should go perfect because 11 lives have been lost already."

His remarks came as the NEET-UG re-examination began on Sunday at 2 pm under strict security arrangements at centres across the country. More than 22.79 lakh candidates are eligible to appear for the examination, which is being held at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 international locations.

Entry to examination centres followed a strict process, with metal detectors installed at the venues. To ensure a secure and smooth examination process, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has put in place extensive security and surveillance measures at all centres.

Examination rooms are equipped with CCTV cameras, which are being monitored continuously. Signal jammers supplied by Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) have also been deployed. The NTA has stationed two invigilators in every examination room, with more than 10 functionaries present at each centre.

A total of 38,795 frisking personnel and 48,448 biometric staff have been deployed for face authentication. Around 6,700 observers, more than 100 virtual observers, and an average of 40-50 security personnel are present at each centre. Logistical security has been strengthened through the deployment of police, paramilitary forces, the Indian Air Force, and the Department of Posts. All confidential examination materials have been verified at custodian banks.

The NTA has also focused on candidate welfare by providing drinking water, ORS, and ambulances at centres, along with shaded waiting areas and seating arrangements for parents. Examination rooms have been equipped with wall clocks and additional rough sheets, including versions for left-handed candidates. Extra time has also been allotted to compensate for the entry formalities. The re-examination was necessitated following the alleged paper leak case, which is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The agency has made several arrests in connection with the case. (ANI)