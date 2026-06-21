NCC cadets perform yoga at Chenab Rail Bridge on International Yoga Day

NCC cadets performed yoga at the iconic Chenab Rail Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on the occasion of the 12th International Yoga Day on Sunday. The yoga session was organised as part of the nationwide observance of International Yoga Day, with cadets performing various yoga asanas against the backdrop of the Chenab Rail Bridge.

International Yoga Day is being celebrated across the country through yoga sessions and awareness programmes promoting physical and mental well-being. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the Defence Forces and the Ministry of Defence in celebrating the 12th International Day of Yoga by performing various asanas and breathing exercises with around 1,000 soldiers of the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army at the Eastern Air Command Headquarters in Shillong, Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia, and General Officer Commanding of Headquarters 101 Area Lieutenant General Mohit Wadhwa also participated in the programme. Addressing mediapersons, Rajnath Singh described yoga as a holistic science and an art of living that connects individuals with their inner selves, society, nature and the divine. He said yoga offers a path to inner stability, mental clarity and emotional resilience.

In a post on X, the Defence Minister credited the persistent efforts and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making Yoga a global movement, which is providing health benefits to people across the world. He emphasised that Yoga symbolises the power of India's ancient traditions, which ensures the well-being of all humanity. Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani led the Yoga Day celebrations organised by HQ, Integrated Defence Staff at the National War Memorial, New Delhi. Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit and other senior officers and their families attended the event. (ANI)