"He was nervous, will feel better as he writes exam": Father of Nagpur NEET-UG aspirant who was initially allotted Abu Dhabi centre

Abdullah Mohammad Talib, whose family stated that he was allocated a school in Abu Dhabi as exam centre for the NEET-UG examination, came to an examination venue in Nagpur to sit in the competitive test. His father, Mohammad Talib, said the student was apprehensive and will feel better as he writes the exam.

"We were able to convince him with great difficulty. He wasn't getting ready at all, he'd been vomiting all night. He was very nervous. He woke up around ten in the morning. He didn't do any revision. Consider him 50 percent confident. He's forcing himself to sit for the exam because we convinced him. He's not very confident, but he's finished his studies. Once he starts writing the exam, he'll gradually become normal," he told ANI. Mohammad Talib said they did not fill wrong examination centre.

"I don't call the NTA's statement wrong, because they must have some proof. But this did not happen from our side. Someone must have done this mischief. Who is that person? NTA and us got defamed. If we were not so determined, the child could have done something else too. It did not happen from our side. Why would we want to go outside and give the exam. We have no source there, no relative, no passport, no money, nothing. Why will we send him to Abu Dhabi," he added. The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday allotted PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ajni, Nagpur as the examination centre to Abdullah Mohammad Talib after he was initially assigned an exam centre in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)