Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

At least 30 ​deaths at Congo camp show Ebola could ​be spreading fast

At least 30 people ‌have died ​since the start of May in one camp for displaced civilians in northeastern Congo, a death rate that camp officials said was unprecedented, with ‌some confirmed to have died from Ebola in a sign the disease could be spreading fast there. It was not possible to confirm the causes of all the deaths because patients or their relatives in Kigonze camp in Bunia - ‌the epicentre of the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo - had until Thursday refused testing, ‌a camp spokesperson and aid organisation Caritas said.

Sri Lanka battles surge in dengue fever, with more than 44,000 cases so far this year

Sri Lanka is battling the worst outbreak of mosquito-borne dengue fever in years, with more than 44,000 cases and 28 deaths recorded ⁠since ​January, an official said ⁠on Friday, putting public hospitals under strain. Dengue is common during Sri Lanka's monsoon season, but unplanned urbanisation coupled with damage caused by Cyclone ⁠Ditwah, which hit the island nation in late November, has worsened the outbreak this year, authorities said.

France bans alcohol consumption ​at music festivals under red heatwave alert

France said on Saturday that alcohol consumption during the annual Fete ⁠de la Musique festivals would be banned on June 21 in the departments or administrative districts that will be placed under the ⁠red ​heatwave alert from noon on Sunday. "Prefects will issue decrees banning alcohol consumption in public spaces in the departments under red alert," the Prime Minister's office said in a statement following a crisis meeting called ⁠by PM Sebastien Lecornu.

Congo says 933 Ebola cases confirmed, including 245 deaths

The number of confirmed Ebola cases ⁠in Democratic Republic of ⁠Congo has risen to 933, including 245 deaths, the country's health minister said on Friday. Speaking to reporters in Ituri province, where the first cases of the ongoing ‌outbreak were reported, ‌Samuel Roger Kamba said 80 recovered patients had been discharged ​from Ebola treatment centres.