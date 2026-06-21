Following is a summary of ​current entertainment news ​briefs.

Paris Fete de ‌la Musique ​to go ahead Sunday despite heatwave, minister says

Paris will hold ‌its annual Fete de la Musique celebrations as planned on June 21 though outdoor sports events have ‌been cancelled in the French capital as a ‌heatwave will intensify from Sunday, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Friday. "Music festivals remain unaffected," Nunez told reporters, when asked ⁠if ​the Paris ⁠Fete de la Musique was maintained.

'Sinatra The Musical' takes ⁠audiences on intimate roller-coaster ride

Frank Sinatra's songs and life story ​come to the London stage in a new ⁠West End musical the crooner's daughter says captures the highs ⁠and ​lows of the man behind the myth. "Sinatra The Musical," which has its official opening ⁠night at the Aldwych Theatre on June 24, focuses ⁠on the ⁠singer and performer's early years and features more than 20 of his hits, including "Come ‌Fly ‌With Me," "That's Life" and "One ​For My Baby."