Reuters Entertainment News Summary
Paris' Fete de la Musique will proceed as planned on June 21, despite a heatwave, with music festivals remaining unaffected, according to Interior Minister Laurent Nunez.
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Paris Fete de la Musique to go ahead Sunday despite heatwave, minister says
Paris will hold its annual Fete de la Musique celebrations as planned on June 21 though outdoor sports events have been cancelled in the French capital as a heatwave will intensify from Sunday, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Friday. "Music festivals remain unaffected," Nunez told reporters, when asked if the Paris Fete de la Musique was maintained.
'Sinatra The Musical' takes audiences on intimate roller-coaster ride
Frank Sinatra's songs and life story come to the London stage in a new West End musical the crooner's daughter says captures the highs and lows of the man behind the myth. "Sinatra The Musical," which has its official opening night at the Aldwych Theatre on June 24, focuses on the singer and performer's early years and features more than 20 of his hits, including "Come Fly With Me," "That's Life" and "One For My Baby."