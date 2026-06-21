Trump says US will resume attacks if Iran does not restrain Hezbollah allies
US President Donald Trump has threatened to resume attacks on Iran unless it can prevent its Hezbollah allies in Lebanon from causing violence.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump on Sunday posted that the U.S. will resume attacks on Iran unless the Iranians can keep their Hezbollah allies in Lebanon from causing violence.
"Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!"
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