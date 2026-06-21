Trump says US will resume attacks if Iran does not restrain Hezbollah allies

US President Donald Trump has threatened to resume attacks on Iran unless it can prevent its Hezbollah allies in Lebanon from causing violence.

Reuters | President Donald Trump On Sunday Posted That The Us Will Resume Attacks On Iran Unless The Iranians Can Keep Their Hezbollah Allies In Lebanon From Causing Violence Iran Must Immediately Stop Their Highly Paid Proxies In Lebanon From Causing Trouble | Updated: 21-06-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 19:16 IST
Trump says US will resume attacks if Iran does not restrain Hezbollah allies
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

‌President Donald ​Trump on Sunday posted ‌that the U.S. will resume attacks on ‌Iran unless the Iranians can ‌keep their Hezbollah allies in Lebanon from causing ⁠violence.

"Iran ​must ⁠immediately stop their highly ⁠paid PROXIES in Lebanon from ​causing trouble," Trump wrote ⁠on Truth Social. "If they ⁠don’t, ​we’ll hit Iran very hard ⁠again, just like we ⁠did last ⁠week, only harder!!!"

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