Yoga has become global symbol of India's civilisational wisdom under PM Modi: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said Yoga has emerged as one of India's most influential contributions to the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, transforming an ancient civilisational tradition into a global movement for health, harmony and holistic well-being. Addressing the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations organised by the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) at the Gateway of India, Sonowal said the worldwide acceptance of Yoga reflected India's growing soft power and demonstrated how the country's timeless wisdom was shaping global conversations on wellness and sustainable living.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the International Day of Yoga has evolved into a global people's movement towards wellness and health. What was once practised in our homes, ashrams and communities is today embraced across continents. Yoga has become a symbol of India's civilisational wisdom, strengthening Bharat's cultural influence and global leadership in wellness," Sarbananda Sonowal said. The celebrations witnessed participation from more than 10,000 people across Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) locations, including around 5,000 participants at the flagship event held at the Gateway of India. The gathering included seafarers, NCC cadets, CISF personnel, school students, maritime professionals, port employees and citizens from different walks of life.

Participants joined the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address and Yoga session from Kolkata's historic Red Road. The Prime Minister's address and yoga session formed the centrepiece of the programme, following which trained instructors conducted the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) at the Gateway of India and across other Mumbai Port Authority locations. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said Prime Minister Modi's efforts have not only secured global recognition for Yoga through the United Nations but have also positioned India as a leading voice in promoting preventive healthcare, mental well-being and holistic living.

"Yoga is not merely a form of exercise; it is a way of life that nurtures physical fitness, mental resilience and inner balance. The global recognition Yoga enjoys today stands as a tribute to Prime Minister Modi's commitment to sharing India's ancient knowledge systems with the world for the welfare of humanity," Sarbananda Sonowal said. The programme was attended by Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan; Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar; Members of Parliament (MPs) Nishikant Dubey and Ravi Kishan; MCGM Corporator Harshita Narwekar; Maharashtra Legislative Council Member Vivek Kolhe; Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) Chairperson M Angamuthu; Deputy Chairperson, Adesh Titarmare; Director General of Shipping (DGS), Shyam Jagannathan; actors Esha Deol and Neetu Chandra, among other dignitaries.

Apart from the Gateway of India event, around 5,000 participants joined Yoga sessions organised at Jawahar Dweep, Pir Pau, the Fire Station at Tejpal Nagar, residential colonies in Mazgaon and Colaba, hospitals within the dock areas, and aboard nearly 20 vessels, ships and tugs anchored in Mumbai Harbour. Observed this year under the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", the celebrations highlighted Yoga's role in promoting healthy lifestyles, active ageing and improved quality of life across generations.

The event concluded with a collective reaffirmation of the values of health, discipline and well-being, bringing together members of the maritime community, government institutions, educational establishments and citizens in a shared celebration of India's enduring gift to the world. (ANI)