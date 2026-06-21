Assam Rifles celebrates 12th International Day of Yoga across Nagaland

Assam Rifles commemorated the 12th International Day of Yoga on 21 June 2026 by organising mass yoga sessions across Tuensang, Kiphire, Mokokchung and Mon districts of Nagaland, in line with this year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing."

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 20:36 IST
Assam Rifles celebrates 12th International Day of Yoga across Nagaland
Assam Rifles celebrates International Yoga Day across Nagaland (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Rifles commemorated the 12th International Day of Yoga on Sunday by organising mass yoga sessions across Tuensang, Kiphire, Mokokchung and Mon districts of Nagaland, in line with this year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing". The events witnessed enthusiastic participation from Assam Rifles personnel, their families, students and NCC/NSS cadets, reflecting a shared commitment towards fitness, discipline and holistic well-being.

The yoga sessions included various asanas, pranayama and meditation practices under the guidance of trained instructors, who also highlighted the health benefits and necessary precautions associated with different postures. At Kiphire, around 300 Assam Rifles personnel and 80 NCC/NSS cadets of Zisaji Presidency College participated in the programme, while troops, families and students enthusiastically joined similar sessions at Tuensang, Mokokchung and Mon.

The programmes promoted physical fitness, mental resilience and stress management and encouraged participants to adopt yoga as a way of life for achieving physical, mental and emotional balance. Following the sessions, refreshments were distributed to participants at selected locations, and all attendees pledged to incorporate yoga into their daily lives.

The celebrations further strengthened the bond between Assam Rifles and the local community while reinforcing the message of health, harmony, unity and operational readiness through the timeless practice of yoga. Meanwhile, PM Modi led the nation in 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations as he participated in the main event held in Kolkata.

The 12th edition of the International Day of Yoga is being observed across the country and around the world on Sunday under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', highlighting the role of Yoga in promoting healthy and active living across all stages of life. International Yoga Day was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014 following a proposal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has since grown into a global movement. (ANI)

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