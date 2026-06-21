Sanctions waivers for Iranian oil to be issued soon, says Iranian negotiator
A draft has been finalized on sanctions waivers for Iranian oil, with waivers expected to be issued soon, according to a member of Iran's negotiating team.
- Country:
- Iran
A draft has been finalized regarding sanctions waivers for Iranian oil, a member of Iran's team negotiating with the U.S. told state media on Sunday.
They added that the waivers would be issued soon.
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