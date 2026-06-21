Sanctions waivers for Iranian oil to be issued soon, says Iranian negotiator

A draft has been finalized on sanctions waivers for Iranian oil, with waivers expected to be issued soon, according to a member of Iran's negotiating team.

Reuters | A Draft Has Been Finalized Regarding Sanctions Waivers For Iranian Oil | Updated: 21-06-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 22:21 IST
Sanctions waivers for Iranian oil to be issued soon, says Iranian negotiator
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  • Iran

‌A draft ​has ‌been finalized regarding sanctions waivers for ‌Iranian oil, ‌a member of ⁠Iran's team ​negotiating ⁠with the ⁠U.S. told ​state media on ⁠Sunday.

They added ⁠that ​the waivers ⁠would be issued ⁠soon.

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