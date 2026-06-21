"Always loved working for people...": Manipur BJP Chief Sharda Devi in Delhi after winning Rajya Sabha seat

Sharda Devi was elected unopposed to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Manipur on June 11. She was in the national capital to complete the formalities for the Rajya Sabha.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 22:24 IST
"Always loved working for people...": Manipur BJP Chief Sharda Devi in Delhi after winning Rajya Sabha seat
Manipur BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Manipur BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi on Sunday expressed her gratitude and emphasised her commitment to serving the interests of her home state, after being elected unopposed to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state. She was in the national capital to complete the formalities and submissions for the Rajya Sabha.

"I realise that I have been given a huge responsibility and an opportunity to work for everyone. Starting tomorrow, I will handle the necessary formalities and submissions for the Rajya Sabha. I will meet everyone as the process unfolds. I have always loved working for the people since childhood. I was entrusted with the major responsibility of overseeing the organisation, and now I have the opportunity to sit within the decision-making body and work for my state alongside everyone else," she said. Earlier today, Sharda Devi received a warm welcome from party workers as she arrived in the national capital.

She was elected unopposed to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state on June 11. After being elected, Sharda Devi told reporters, "After becoming a member of Raj Sabha, I will work for the welfare of the people of Manipur."

The biennial Rajya Sabha elections were held on June 18 for two seats in Jharkhand and four seats each in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three seats each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur and Meghalaya. The elections were announced as the terms of four Rajya Sabha members--BJP's Iranna Kadadi and Narayana Koragappa, Mallikarjun Kharge, and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda of the JD(S)--set to expire on June 25. (ANI)

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