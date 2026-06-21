Preparations complete for Ambubachi Mahayog at Kamakhya Temple, says priest Himadri Sarma

With the annual Ambubachi Mahayog set to begin on Monday night, Kamakhya Temple priest Himadri Sarma on Sunday said all preparations for the religious event have been completed, including arrangements for devotees and coordination with government agencies. Speaking in Guwahati to ANI, Sarma said the sacred observance would commence tomorrow.

"Only one day remains until the Ambubachi Mahayog. It begins tomorrow at 9:42 pm and will last for three days and three nights," he said. The priest added that extensive arrangements had been made to accommodate the large number of devotees expected to participate in the annual event.

"We have completed all our arrangements, including provisions for water, medical facilities, and resting areas along the route we will take," Sarma said. He also lauded the efforts of the Assam government and administrative agencies in ensuring the smooth conduct of the festival.

"The Assam government has also handled all administrative matters effectively, with the police and other agencies working efficiently," he added. The Ambubachi Mahayog, one of the most significant annual religious observances associated with the Kamakhya Temple, attracts thousands of devotees, ascetics and visitors from across the country every year.

The four-day festival will begin on the night of June 22 (Monday) and continue till the morning of June 26, drawing lakhs of devotees, including saints, sadhus, tantric practitioners, and pilgrims from across India and abroad. Authorities, along with the Assam government and temple administration, are making extensive arrangements to manage the anticipated massive footfall. As per tradition, the Doloi (head priest) of Maa Kamakhya Devalaya said the festival marks the annual menstruation cycle of Goddess Kamakhya, symbolising fertility, creation, and the power of the divine feminine.

The ritual schedule includes Pravritti (closure of the sanctum) on June 22 at 9:08 PM, after which the temple doors will be closed for devotees. The sanctum sanctorum will remain closed for three days - June 23, 24, and 25. The temple will reopen with Nivritti at sunrise on June 26, following purification rituals and Nitya Puja, after which devotees will be allowed darshan and the distribution of the sacred 'rakta bastra' prasad.

Meanwhile, devotees and sadhus have already begun arriving in large numbers at the temple complex, marking the start of the grand annual observance. (ANI)