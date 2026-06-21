Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Tiafoe cruises past Fritz to win Halle Open

Frances Tiafoe beat fellow American Taylor Fritz ​6-4 6-4 to win the Halle Open on Sunday, sealing the biggest title of ​his career and becoming the first American since 1993 to lift the ATP ‌500 ​grass-court trophy. Tiafoe set the tone early, breaking serve in the opening set and remaining composed on his own delivery to keep Fritz from settling.

D-backs lose RHP Michael Soroka (glute), OF Jordan Lawlar (hamstring) to injuries

The Arizona Diamondbacks placed right-hander Michael Soroka on the 15-day injured list because of a left glute ‌strain and outfielder Jordan Lawlar on the 10-day IL due to a strained right hamstring on Saturday. In corresponding moves, Arizona recalled outfielder Tim Tawa and rookie left-hander Philip Abner from Triple-A Reno.

Golf-Clark eyes second US Open crown with massive lead

Wyndham Clark will look to claim his second U.S. Open title at Shinnecock Hills on Sunday, after building an extraordinary six-stroke lead through the first three rounds at the challenging Southampton course. The 2023 winner ‌was seven under par through 54 holes and will hope to keep up the momentum when he tees off at 2:30 p.m. (1830 GMT) with U.S. compatriot and world number one Scottie Scheffler.

RHP Jordan ‌Hicks returns to White Sox from injured list

The Chicago White Sox reinstated right-hander Jordan Hicks from the 15-day injured list on Sunday ahead of their series finale with the Detroit Tigers. In a corresponding move, right-hander Tyler Davis was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.

Twins reinstate LHP Kendry Rojas

The Minnesota Twins returned left-hander Kendry Rojas from his rehab assignment at Triple-A Saint Paul on Sunday and reinstated him from the 15-day injured list. Rojas was placed on the 15-day injured list on May 29 with left elbow ⁠inflammation. He has ​missed the Twins' past 24 games.

Soccer-Japan rout Tunisia 4-0 ⁠as Ueda shines in World Cup's 1,000th match

Japan marked the 1,000th match in World Cup history with a commanding 4-0 win over Tunisia in Group F on Saturday, as Ayase Ueda scored twice to send the North Africans out. Hajime Moriyasu's side, who ⁠drew 2-2 with the Netherlands in their opener, went ahead after four minutes when a sweeping attack ended with Keito Nakamura cutting the ball back for Daichi Kamada to score.

Tennis-Zverev says glucose sensor malfunction affected Halle semi-final loss to Fritz

French Open ​champion Alexander Zverev said a malfunctioning glucose sensor left him feeling unwell during his Halle Open semi-final defeat by Taylor Fritz on Saturday. Zverev, who came into the match with a poor ⁠recent record against the American after losing their previous six meetings, lost 6-7(4) 6-4 7-5 in a contest lasting two hours and 39 minutes.

Marie Bouzkova captures Nottingham Open title

Fourth-seeded Marie Bouzkova won her first career singles title on grass with a 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 ⁠victory ​over third-seeded Emma Navarro on Sunday in the final of the Nottingham Open in the United Kingdom. Bouzkova, of the Czech Republic, overcame an ankle injury and recorded four aces to win the match three minutes shy of three hours.

Report: Blue Jays adding IF Luis Urias from D-backs

The Toronto Blue Jays are acquiring infielder Luis Urias from the Arizona Diamondbacks for cash considerations, The Athletic reported. Urias, 29, spent ⁠last season with the Athletics, batting .230 with eight homers and 25 RBIs in 96 games. He has spent time solely in the minors this season, hitting .347 with three homers and 21 RBIs in ⁠32 games.

Soccer-Curacao keeper Room shines in historic World Cup ⁠draw with Ecuador

Tiny Curacao battled to a 0-0 draw with Ecuador to earn the first World Cup point in the Caribbean island's history on Saturday after an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Eloy Room enabled them to celebrate a landmark day. Six days after being humbled 7-1 by Germany on their World Cup debut, Curacao -- ‌the smallest nation ever to reach ‌the finals with a population of about 156,000 -- produced a resilient display to frustrate the South Americans and ​keep alive their hopes of reaching the knockout stage.