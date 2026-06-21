FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal in elite list with Messi, Pele as Spain fire three past Saudi Arabia in first half

Having scored in the 11th minute, Yamal, at the age of 18 years and 343 days old, registered his maiden FIFA World Cup goal just 14 days younger than Messi's first FIFA WC goal (at 18 years and 357 days old), as per ESPN.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 22:43 IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal in elite list with Messi, Pele as Spain fire three past Saudi Arabia in first half
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Spain v Saudi Arabia - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - June 21, 2026 Spain's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Claudia Greco. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Spain's 18-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal is in the elite list with legends like Argentina icon Lionel Messi and late Brazil legend Pele already, opening the scoring for Spain in their FIFA World Cup match against Saudi Arabia at Atlanta on Sunday. Having scored in the 11th minute, Yamal, at the age of 18 years and 343 days old, registered his maiden FIFA World Cup goal just 14 days younger than Messi's first FIFA WC goal (at 18 years and 357 days old), as per ESPN.

Also, as per Opta, Yamal is the only second player in FIFA World Cup history aged 18 or younger to have opened the scoring for their country in a match, with the other being a 17-year-old Pele for Brazil against Wales in 1958. As per Opta, Yamal (18 years and 343 days) is the youngest footballer ever to have scored at least once each in FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro.

Yamal scoring goals is a good omen for Spain, as the data suggests. As per Opta, Spain has never lost the 21 matches in which Lamal has been a part of the starting line-up, winning 15 and drawing six. In these matches, Spain has scored 60 goals, with Yamal having 16 goal involvements (five goals and 11 assists) in them. Coming to the match, courtesy of an opening goal from Yamal and a brace from Mikel Oyarzabal, Spain was 3-0 up at the end of the third half. Spain started off their campaign with a frustrating goalless draw against debutants Cape Verde.

Lineups: Spain: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Dani Olmo, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal. Saudi Arabia: Mohammed Alowais; Ali Lajami, Abdulelah Alamri, Hassan Altambakti, Saud Abdulhamid, Moteb Alharbi; Nasser Al-Dawsari, Musab Aljuwayr, Abdullah Alkhaibari; Feras Albrikan, Salem Al-Dawsari. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protests

Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protest...

Bolivia
2
Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Canada
3
Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia
4
Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Kenya Plans to Stay Ahead of Inflation, Debt, and Climate Crises with a New Forecast Model

Air Pollution Costs 5% of Global GDP, Yet Receives Just 1% of Development Funding: UNDP Report

ADB Warns Climate Change Is Triggering a Silent Mental Health Crisis Across Asia-Pacific

The Sustainability Trap: Why Cities Can’t Escape Bad Urban Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026