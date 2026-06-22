Tiruvallur ammonia leak: Odisha CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for victim kin

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday expressed profound grief over the death of Odia workers in the ammonia gas leak that occurred in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur, killing at least five people. According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Chief Minister said that he is deeply saddened by the tragic incident. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the workers who lost their lives and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured Odia workers.

The Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to the next of kin of every deceased worker. As per the release, the Odisha Government remains in constant touch with the Tamil Nadu administration to ensure all possible assistance to the affected workers.

Earlier on Sunday, Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg held discussions with her Tamil Nadu counterpart regarding the treatment of the injured Odia workers and to ensure that they receive proper medical care and all necessary support. At the direction of the Chief Minister, three senior officials of the Odisha Government have reached Tiruvallur and are coordinating with the Tamil Nadu authorities to facilitate medical treatment for the injured workers and provide other necessary assistance, a release added.

The death toll in the ammonia gas leak incident at a private seafood processing and export facility in Tiruvallur district has risen to five, while 67 people are currently undergoing treatment and remain under medical observation, according to the Tamil Nadu Health Minister's Office. Meanwhile, Odisha Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said that an officials team were sent to Tamil Nadu to come to the rescue of the Odias who were trapped there and who lost their lives.

Speaking to ANI on two Odisha workers feared dead in the Tamil Nadu ammonia gas leak, Pujari said, "A team of officials has already been sent to Tamil Nadu to come to the rescue of the Odias who were trapped there and who lost their lives. The govt of Odisha will make arrangements to get the bodies of the deceased back to Odisha for their funerals, and sufficient measures will be taken to compensate the damage already caused to the families." The incident occurred on June 21 when an ammonia gas leak was reported at the industrial unit during routine operations, leading to the exposure of workers present at the site. (ANI)