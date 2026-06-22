"Accountability will be fixed": Rajnath Singh on Lucknow fire tragedy

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday visited the site of the devastating fire at a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area, which claimed the lives of 15 people. The Defence Minister inspected the site and expressed his deep grief over the tragedy, echoing the state government's commitment to a thorough probe.

Speaking to reporters, Rajnath Singh said, "A tragic incident has occurred today. I extend my condolences to all the bereaved families. As the Chief Minister has stated, a thorough investigation into the entire matter will be conducted, and accountability will be fixed for anyone found responsible." This comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the immediate formation of a two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a time-bound, impartial probe into the case.

The decision was finalised following a high-level review meeting where the Chief Minister expressed serious concern over the tragedy and mandated a rigorous examination of the circumstances surrounding the blaze. To ensure a comprehensive inquiry that covers both administrative oversight and operational lapses, the government has appointed two senior officials to the SIT: Amrit Abhijat, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Religious, and Culture Department and Praveen Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Lucknow Zone.

The SIT has been tasked with a thorough fact-finding mission to determine the root cause of the fire and identify any potential negligence. Reflecting the urgency of the situation, the Chief Minister has issued a clear directive for the team to conclude its inquiry and submit a detailed report within seven days. The formation of this high-powered team signals the administration's intent to ensure accountability and prevent the recurrence of such incidents. Further action is expected to be taken once the SIT findings are presented to the Chief Minister's office.

The coaching centre, located in the Aliganj area of Lucknow, caught a massive fire this afternoon, resulting in the death of at least fifteen students while injuring several others. The fire reportedly broke out at a building housing a library and a computer training institute. According to an eyewitness, the blaze caused panic, leading one individual to jump from the building, resulting in serious injuries. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)