Tiruvallur ammonia gas leak: Death toll rises to 7, all victims from Odisha, says Chief Secretary Anu Garg

The death toll in the ammonia gas leak incident at a seafood processing factory in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district has risen to seven, with all the deceased being workers from Odisha, Chief Secretary of Odisha Anu Garg said. The Odisha government has sent a team comprising the Special Secretary of the Labour Department and two senior officials to Tamil Nadu to coordinate relief measures and assist the affected families, Garg said.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Secretary said she was in constant touch with officials in Tamil Nadu and that all necessary arrangements were being made for the victims and their families. "We sent a team comprising of the Special Secretary of Labour Department along with two senior officials. There have been unfortunate deaths. We are told the latest is 7 deaths. I am in touch with the Chief Secretary of the state. They are making all possible arrangements," Garg said on Monday.

She further said that those affected in the incident are receiving treatment at hospitals and the Odisha government is taking steps to bring back the bodies of the deceased. "All the people who have been affected are being treated in either government or private hospitals... We will be getting back the bodies of the deceased soon. All the other steps that will be required, we will take," she added.

The incident occurred on June 21 when an ammonia gas leak was reported during routine operations at a seafood processing factory in Kannigaiper village in Tiruvallur district. Preliminary information suggests that the leak was triggered by a faulty valve, exposing workers present at the site to the toxic gas. Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed profound grief over the death of Odia workers in the ammonia gas leak that occurred in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Chief Minister said that he is deeply saddened by the tragic incident. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the workers who lost their lives and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured Odia workers. The Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to the next of kin of every deceased worker.

According to officials, a total of 74 employees were affected by the incident. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the circumstances that led to the gas leak. (ANI)