Himachal social audit reveals major gaps in Bilaspur schools, raises concerns over RTE implementation

A comprehensive social audit of the Samagra Shiksha Scheme in government schools across Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district has uncovered significant deficiencies in infrastructure, student safety, accessibility, governance, and educational quality, raising serious concerns about the effective implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act. The findings were presented during a public hearing held in Bilaspur on Tuesday, attended by more than 600 stakeholders, including parents, teachers, School Management Committee (SMC) members, elected representatives, education officials, and members of the local community. Deputy Director (Education Quality) Nisha Gupta also participated in the hearing and reviewed the audit report.

The social audit was conducted by a team from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, under the leadership of Randhir Ranta. The team assessed 154 schools, nearly 20 per cent of the district's 809 government schools, with the remaining institutions scheduled to be covered in four subsequent phases.

Presenting the report, Ranta said the primary objective of the audit was to promote transparency, accountability, and community participation in the education system while improving the quality of education. "For preparing this social audit report, we crisscrossed the entire Bilaspur district. More than 175 questions covering six key components necessary for quality education were examined. The report points to numerous challenges and gaps in the school education system. The performance of many schools falls short of the quality standards guaranteed under the Right to Education Act," Ranta said.

One of the most striking findings of the audit was related to school infrastructure. According to the report, none of the surveyed school buildings fully met the infrastructure standards prescribed under the Right to Education Act. Nearly 40 per cent of schools were found to lack adequate classroom space and sufficient rooms for teaching and non-teaching staff, adversely affecting both academic activities and school administration. Around 44 per cent of schools were reported to have inadequate furniture, forcing many students to study without proper seating arrangements.

While drinking water facilities were available in all schools surveyed, the audit found that nearly 80 per cent did not provide certified or hygienic drinking water suitable for children. Student safety emerged as another major concern. More than 35 per cent of schools had not constituted School Safety Committees, exposing students to risks associated with disasters, mental harassment, and sexual abuse.

The report further revealed that 56 per cent of schools lacked boundary walls or fencing. "More than half of the schools in Bilaspur do not have boundary walls or fencing, posing safety and security threats, especially for girls," said Bachan Singh, a member of the HPU Social Audit Team.

Accessibility for children with disabilities was found to be severely inadequate. Nearly 74 per cent of schools lacked barrier-free access, while 85 per cent did not have toilets designed for children with special needs. The audit, however, noted relatively satisfactory implementation of the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, with only one per cent of schools lacking kitchen facilities.

Members of the audit team also highlighted menstrual hygiene management as a neglected area. "More than 14 per cent of schools do not provide sanitary pads to adolescent girls despite the importance of such facilities in ensuring regular attendance and protecting their health and dignity," Bachan Singh said.

The report identified serious shortcomings in grievance redressal mechanisms as well. More than half of the surveyed schools did not have complaint and suggestion boxes, which are mandated under the RTE framework. The audit also found that none of the schools surveyed had access to professional counselling services. Facilities and support systems for children with special needs were inadequate, indicating significant gaps in inclusive education practices.

On a positive note, library infrastructure was found to be comparatively strong, with more than 90 per cent of schools meeting prescribed norms and standards. The report also pointed to weak monitoring mechanisms. It was observed that field-level education officials were not conducting school inspections and visits as frequently as required under departmental guidelines.

Implementation of co-curricular and national integration programmes was also found lacking. According to the report, the "One Nation, Great Nation" programme was not being implemented in 45 per cent of the schools surveyed. Responding to the findings, Deputy Director (Education Quality) Nisha Gupta acknowledged the shortcomings identified in the audit and assured corrective action.

"Bilaspur district has made several achievements in improving the quality of education, but there are some gaps highlighted by the report, which we will overcome in the near future. This social audit has identified factual deficiencies, and we will make sincere efforts to address them. While the district's overall performance has been fairly good, we are committed to rectifying all shortcomings identified during the audit," Gupta said. An interactive question-and-answer session during the public hearing provided stakeholders with an opportunity to discuss deficiencies and suggest remedial measures. Parents and community representatives demanded urgent improvements in school infrastructure, stronger monitoring mechanisms, better transport connectivity, and enhanced accountability within the education system.

The social audit report will now be submitted to the state education department for further action. Education experts participating in the hearing stressed that unless these systemic deficiencies are addressed, achieving the objective of equitable and quality education for every child under the Right to Education framework will remain a challenge. The remaining phases of the social audit are expected to provide a more comprehensive assessment of the condition of government schools and the implementation of educational schemes across Bilaspur district. (ANI)