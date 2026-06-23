Over 90% citizens support Uniform Civil Code, says MP CM Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said that more than 90 per cent of citizens who participated in the consultation process have expressed support for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. Addressing the Council of Ministers meeting at the state secretariat, CM Yadav said public consultation meetings on the proposed legislation had been completed peacefully in all districts in the state. He added that a state-level consultation was held in Bhopal on June 22, during which separate meetings were conducted with commissions, government departments, political parties and religious leaders to seek their views on the proposed law.

The CM highlighted that around 3.49 crore SMS messages were sent to beneficiaries registered on the Samagra portal inviting suggestions on the UCC. More than nine lakh suggestions have been received so far and over 90 per cent of citizens are in favour of the Uniform Civil Code. The proposal also received significant support from members of minority communities. The draft legislation is being prepared jointly by the concerned committee and the Law Department. Along with this, the Chief Minister also announced that Guru Purnima Fortnight will be observed across the state from July 15 to 29. Various educational, cultural and awareness activities, including speech and essay competitions, Sanskrit shloka recitations, health awareness programmes, tree plantation drives and career guidance sessions, will be organised in schools during the period.

Highlighting achievements in the tourism sector, the Chief Minister said Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve had received an honour of best wildlife destination at a national news channel Tourism Survey and Awards 2026. The award was presented in Goa by Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. He added that Bandhavgarh's rich biodiversity, healthy tiger population, natural beauty and effective conservation management had helped it earn national and international recognition.

Yadav further said that the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan, launched on March 19, would conclude with statewide celebrations from June 25 to 30. He noted that Madhya Pradesh ranks third in the Government of India's Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Campaign, with Dindori, Khandwa and Shahdol featuring among the country's top-performing districts. He also directed that concluding programmes be organised in all gram panchayats, including exhibitions of water conservation works, presentations on community-led initiatives and public pledges for the responsible use of water.

Referring to President Droupadi Murmu's recent visit to the state, the CM said the President had appreciated Madhya Pradesh's developmental achievements. The Chief Minister further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) assistance, saying over 8.1 million farmers in Madhya Pradesh received Rs 1,640 crore under the latest instalment of the scheme released on June 20. (ANI)