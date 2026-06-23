Pune woman, her friend sent to police custody till June 29 in Ketan Agarwal death case

A Magistrate Court in Pune on Tuesday sent Siya Goyal and her friend, Chetan Chaudhary, who have been booked for the murder of her fiance, to police custody till June 29. Lonavala Rural Police registered a murder case against the woman Siya Goyal and her friend, Chetan Chaudhary and her fiancee Ketan Agarwal was reported to have died after falling from the Lohagad Fort near Pune but subsequent investigation revealed that he had been "pushed to death".

Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were arrested in the case. Advocate Ram Shahane, who represented Chetan Chowdhary said they opposed police custody. "We strongly opposed the police custody and considering our arguments the court granted seven days police custody to both the accused," he said.

Pune Rural Police SP Sandeep Singh Gill earlier said that the two accused had confessed to the crime. Giving details, Gill said that Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal, who were engaged, had visited Lohagad Fort on June 18.

He said Siya Goyal called to report that Ketan Agarwal had slipped and fallen from the fort, resulting in his death. "Subsequent inquiries and information gathered from relatives and friends raised suspicions; it seemed unlikely for such an accident to occur spontaneously, especially given that Ketan was an experienced trekker. The family expressed doubts, and a formal complaint was lodged based on these suspicions," he said.

The police official said that through confidential sources, witness statements, and technical evidence, it was revealed that Siya Goyal had a friend named Chetan Chaudhary. "The two had known each other for about a year. They conspired to execute this plan; at Lohagad Fort, they pushed Ketan Agarwal, causing him to fall to his death. Consequently, the Lonavala Rural Police Station has registered a murder case against them. Both individuals have been taken into custody; during interrogation, they confessed to the crime, and further investigation is currently underway," he said.

Ketan Vishal Agarwal's father said that If Siya Goyal didn't want to get married to his son, she could have simply refused and they would have cancelled the wedding immediately. He expressed pain over the cruel mindset, the upbringing and the loss of his 26-year-old son.

He said Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal got engaged in February and recalled that an aborad visit had been planned. "They were leaving for Bali on the 6th, four people were travelling to Bali together, but only Ketan's passport got stolen. Because of that, he couldn't go and had to return from the airport...Chetan Chaudhary arrived at the Lohagad Fort on a two-wheeler...The two (Chetan Chaudhary and Siya Goyal) went up together, hit Ketan Vishal Agarwal with an object, and threw him down from the top...The police were helpful and resolved the case very quickly," he said.

He lauded the support provided by SP Sandeep Singh Gill and said the police official shared the details with them and arrested both individuals. "Chetan Chaudhary was arrested last night, and Siya was arrested this morning. They are now being produced in court...If she didn't want to get married, she could have simply refused; we would have cancelled the wedding immediately. Why did they decide to take such a drastic step? What kind of mindset do they have? Their mindset is so cruel that someone's 26-year-old son could be killed...Society needs to take note of such a cruel mindset. Where does this ideology come from, their family, their upbringing?" he asked.

Ketan Aarwal's father said that the case should be fast-tracked and the accused should be given strictest punishment. "My only appeal to the government is that this case be fast-tracked at any cost...The accused are punished as quickly as possible...They deserve the strictest possible punishment to send a clear message to everyone," he said. (ANI)