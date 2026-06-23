INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Tarkash has departed Port Louis, Mauritius, after completing a successful port visit that focused on defence cooperation, professional exchanges and community engagement. The stealth frigate sailed on 22 June 2026 to continue its operational deployment in the South West Indian Ocean Region following several days of interactions with Mauritian authorities, security personnel and members of the local community. The visit formed part of India's broader efforts to deepen maritime cooperation with friendly nations in the Indian Ocean and reinforce long-standing ties with Mauritius.

Professional Exchanges and Community Engagement Mark Visit

During the port call, the ship's crew participated in a variety of activities to strengthen cooperation between the Indian Navy and the Mauritius National Coast Guard. These engagements included professional training sessions for coast guard personnel and a friendly volleyball match that encouraged interaction between the two maritime forces.

INS Tarkash also welcomed visitors aboard on 21 June, attracting around 450 members of the Indian diaspora and residents from the local community. The open ship event offered visitors an opportunity to learn more about the vessel and interact with naval personnel, helping to strengthen people-to-people connections between the two countries.

The ship additionally hosted members of the Mauritius National Coast Guard for a yoga session to mark the International Day of Yoga 2026, highlighting the cultural dimension of the relationship between India and Mauritius.

Senior-Level Meetings Reinforce Bilateral Cooperation

As part of the visit, Commanding Officer Captain Rohit Mishra met Mauritius Police Commissioner Rampersad Sooroojebally and India's High Commissioner to Mauritius, Anurag Srivastava. The discussions reflected the close cooperation between India and Mauritius on security, maritime safety and regional development matters. Officials said the visit reaffirmed the enduring partnership between the two countries and highlighted India's continued commitment to enhancing maritime security and regional collaboration in the Indian Ocean.

The deployment also supports India's MAHASAGAR vision — Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions — which seeks to promote collective security, economic development and stronger partnerships across the maritime domain. With its Mauritius engagement completed, INS Tarkash will continue its mission in the South West Indian Ocean Region, contributing to regional stability and strengthening India's maritime presence in strategically important waters.