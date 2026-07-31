Uttarakhand CM Dhami hears public grievances, orders swift redressal

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday met people from different parts of the state at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan, located at the Chief Minister's Camp Office, and listened to their grievances. He directed concerned officials to ensure prompt and effective resolution of public issues. The Chief Minister also instructed officials from the Chief Minister's Office, along with the Garhwal Commissioner and Inspector General (IG) of Garhwal, to accord top priority to the disposal of public complaints.

He emphasised that there should be no unnecessary delay in resolving grievances and that timely relief must be provided to the affected citizens. On the occasion, Kedarnath MLA Asha Nautiyal met the Chief Minister along with a delegation and expressed gratitude to him for the successful and smooth conduct of this year's Kedarnath Yatra and the Char Dham Yatra so far.

Nautiyal said that the state government's continuous monitoring and efficient management of the pilgrimage had helped ensure better facilities and a hassle-free experience for devotees. MLA Bhupal Ram Tamta also met the Chief Minister with a delegation and thanked the state government for prioritising local interests while addressing key issues related to the state's alpine meadows (Bugyals).

The delegation said that Uttarakhand's Bugyals are an integral part of the state's natural and cultural heritage, with the livelihoods of many local residents and tourism activities closely linked to them. They stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state government has been consistently working to strike a balance between environmental conservation and the promotion of local employment, tourism, and livelihoods. The public representatives appreciated the government's efforts to promote development while taking into account the unique geographical and local conditions of the hill regions. They expressed confidence that better coordination between local interests, environmental conservation, and tourism development would create new employment opportunities in the mountainous areas and further strengthen the local economy.

CM Dhami said that the state government's priority is the timely resolution of public grievances and the balanced development of every region of the state. He directed officials to address public issues with sensitivity, efficiency, and a sense of urgency. (ANI)