"Govt stands with families": Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai expresses grief over killing of labourer in J-K terror attack

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday expressed deep grief over the death of a labourer from the state and injuries to another in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. Taking to X, the Chief Minister condemned the incident, terming the attack "cowardly" and "heartbreaking."

"The news of the tragic death of a labourer from Chhattisgarh in the cowardly terrorist attack in Kulgam, Kashmir, and the injury of another labourer is extremely heartbreaking," CM Sai posted. The Chief Minister further assured that the state government is monitoring the situation and has issued directives to officials to ensure all possible assistance to the victims.

"Appropriate treatment of the injured labourer is ongoing at the local hospital. Necessary instructions have been issued to the officials in this regard. The Chhattisgarh government stands with the affected families," he added. Extending his condolences to the family of the deceased, the Chief Minister wrote, "Humble tribute to the deceased labourer and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured labourer."

On Friday, the non-local worker was killed and another injured after terrorists fired upon them in the Kellam area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the attackers.

The injured worker has been taken for medical treatment, the official added. Further, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kulgam district that killed a labourer from Chhattisgarh and said he has directed security forces to intensify operations and eliminate the terrorists responsible for the attack.

In a post on X, Sinha said he spoke with DGP Nalin Prabhat and top security officials following the attack and directed security forces to step up their operations. "I spoke with the DGP, Shri Nalin Prabhat and top security officials following the brutal terrorist attack in Kulgam in which a labourer from Chhattisgarh was killed. I strongly condemn this cowardly act. I have directed our security forces to step up their operations and eliminate the terrorists," he said.

Meanwhile, Security forces have launched a fresh search operation in the area following a terrorist attack on non-local residents. Security personnel have cordoned off the location to track down the attackers. (ANI)