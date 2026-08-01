J-K: Second non-local worker injured in Kulgam attack succumbs to injuries

The second non-local worker, who was critically injured in Friday evening's terrorist attack in the Kellam area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning, officials said. According to officials, the victim had been undergoing treatment at a local hospital after terrorists opened fire on non-local labourers yesterday. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he passed away early this morning.

With this, the death toll in the Friday attack has risen to two. Following the incident, security forces cordoned off the entire Kellam area and launched a massive search operation to track down the attackers.

On Friday, one non-local worker was killed after terrorists fired upon them in the Kellam area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the attackers.

The injured worker has been taken for medical treatment, the official added. Furthermore, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kulgam district that killed a labourer from Chhattisgarh and said he has directed security forces to intensify operations and eliminate the terrorists responsible for the attack.

In a post on X, Sinha said he spoke with DGP Nalin Prabhat and top security officials following the attack and directed security forces to step up their operations. "I spoke with the DGP, Shri Nalin Prabhat and top security officials following the brutal terrorist attack in Kulgam in which a labourer from Chhattisgarh was killed. I strongly condemn this cowardly act. I have directed our security forces to step up their operations and eliminate the terrorists," he said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also expressed deep grief over the death of a labourer from the state and injuries to another in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. The Chief Minister condemned the incident, terming the attack "cowardly" and "heartbreaking."

"The news of the tragic death of a labourer from Chhattisgarh in the cowardly terrorist attack in Kulgam, Kashmir, and the injury of another labourer is extremely heartbreaking," CM Sai posted on X. The Chief Minister further assured that the state government is monitoring the situation and has issued directives to officials to ensure all possible assistance to the victims.

"Appropriate treatment of the injured labourer is ongoing at the local hospital. Necessary instructions have been issued to the officials in this regard. The Chhattisgarh government stands with the affected families," he added. Extending his condolences to the family of the deceased, the Chief Minister wrote, "Humble tribute to the deceased labourer and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured labourer." (ANI)