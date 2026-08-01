"Prime Minister cares deeply about every citizen": BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on commercial cylinder price cut

After the price of the 19 kg commercial cylinder dropped, Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made constant efforts to offer relief to citizens. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh emphasised that fuel commodity prices are largely dictated by international events and market dynamics rather than state-level decisions.

"We do not have control over commodities like gas and petrol. Many events occur globally--conflicts in various regions and other issues--which cause prices to fluctuate. When prices rise by Rs 100, people take to the streets. Now that prices have dropped by Rs 200, the least one could do is thank the Prime Minister; he certainly deserves that level of respect," he said. Further, Ghosh praised the Prime Minister, saying that he deeply cares for the country and its people.

"He is a Prime Minister who cares deeply about every citizen and strives to provide relief--even at a financial loss to the government whenever necessary--and this move is proof of that," he said, As per the latest reform, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been slashed by Rs 202 in Delhi and Rs 209 in Kolkata, effective Saturday, sources said. A 19 Kg cylinder will cost Rs 2872.50 in Kolkata from today. However, there is no change in domestic cylinder prices.

Meanwhile, a street food vendor, Jhandu, in South 24 Parganas shared, "Yes, the price has come down by Rs 209. We are facing a little difficulty; it is good that the price has come down, but it should be further reduced." A tea seller said, "It is good that costs have come down, but they should be reduced a bit further."

The price cut is expected to lower daily overhead expenses for small eateries, tea stalls, and catering services. (ANI)