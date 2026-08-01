Coalition govt vindictive, using police to settle political scores: YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has hit out at the coalition government (Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Janasena Party (JSP), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)), claiming that it is misusing police to harass political opponents while adding that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's "tall claims" on Bhogapuram airport are out of context, according to a press release by YSRCP. Speaking to the media here, Botcha Satyanarayana, Leader of the Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council (MLC) and YSRCP leader, said, "Despite police having created many hurdles during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Srikakulam, the programme was a huge success and he thanked the cadre of the three districts for the grand show."

"Police have been very high-handed and have stopped my car despite informing the top official about my tour to Ampolu. Any person with a cabinet rank has the right to move in two vehicles and the family members of Seediri Appala Raju and my security were in one car and I was in the other with my staff. The police stopped the convoy midway," he said. Satyanarayana added, "A section of the media has distorted the issue and wrote that I have threatened police, which is not a fact. Police have also foisted cases on our cadre like attempt to murder as the government is taking law into its hands to trouble political adversaries. We demand that the serious charges on our cadre be withdrawn immediately and I will be writing to the Governor about police stopping my convoy and questioning me though the protocol was clear," the release said.

"Chandrababu is making tall claims on Bhogapuram but the reality is that the very idea was conceived when Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy was Chief Minister, and I was in his cabinet. The issue was further taken forward when I was the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President but the real development took place when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was in office," he said. "Chandrababu during his first term planned for 15,000 acres and allowed for open auction with the then Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju giving the nod. It did not go further. It was YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who pursued the matter, reduced the extent of land and acquired the required land and paid compensation to the farmers, besides getting all clearances and permissions. Further details would be revealed in the coming days," Satyanarayana said.

"We demand that the cases be withdrawn against our cadre, which are vindictive in nature, and I will take up the matter of breach of protocol by police with the Governor," he added. (ANI)