KSEB opens Kallarkutty Dam shutters after reservoir reaches maximum capacity in Idukki

Amid continuous heavy rainfall in the region, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) on Saturday opened the shutters of the Kallarkutty Dam in Kerala's Idukki district to manage rising water levels. All five shutters of the dam have been raised by six feet to release excess water after the reservoir reached its maximum storage capacity following relentless showers in the catchment areas.

Following the discharge, local authorities issued a high alert for residents living along the banks of the Periyar River, urging them to exercise extreme caution, stay vigilant, and take necessary precautionary measures as water levels are expected to rise downstream. Earlier, heavy rainfall on Saturday triggered a series of devastating landslides across Keralam's Idukki district, leaving one person dead and another feared trapped under debris.

In Vagamon, a landslide struck a residential house, leading to the death of a man identified as Prabhakaran Nair, a native of Vaikom. While the fatality has been confirmed, authorities stated that his body has not yet been recovered as rescue teams continue to navigate the difficult terrain. In a separate incident, another landslide was reported at Adoormala. Local officials fear that one person is currently trapped under the mud and rubble at the site, and search operations are underway.

The deluge also caused significant disruption to essential infrastructure. A major landslide occurred near Machiplavu in Adimali on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway. The landslide led to a total suspension of traffic on the crucial route after a car and a Taurus lorry were caught in the sliding debris. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a red warning today for thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds of around 60 kmph and heavy rain exceeding 15 mm per hour in several districts of Gujarat and Keralam for the next two to three hours.

In Keralam, the red warning is in effect for the Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts. The IMD has also issued an orange warning for thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds of 40-60 kmph and moderate rain of 5-15 mm per hour in several districts of Keralam, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Assam.

In Keralam, the orange warning covers Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kozhikode, Lakshadweep, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Wayanad. (ANI)