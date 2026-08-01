ECI extends Special Intensive Revision schedule in Telangana; final electoral roll to be published on October 19

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised and extended the schedule for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana, pushing the final publication date to October 19, 2026. The revision will consider October 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.

The decision follows an official request from the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana seeking additional time to complete voter enumeration. According to the modified schedule issued by ECI Secretary Pawan Diwan, house-to-house enumeration visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and the rationalisation or rearrangement of polling stations have now been extended until August 10, 2026.

The draft electoral roll will now be published on August 17, 2026. Electors will have a one-month window from August 17 to September 16, 2026, to file claims and objections. The disposal of claims and objections, along with the notice phase, will take place between August 17 and October 15, 2026. The final publication of the electoral roll for Telangana has been slated for October 19, 2026.

The Commission has directed state electoral authorities to ensure wide publicity of the modified dates through all media channels and to formally notify all political parties in writing. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday published the draft electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh after the completion of the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with 3.71 crore electors submitting their Enumeration Forms and 15.22 lakh electors identified as deceased, the Chief Electoral Officer's office said.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office, 3,71,38,182 electors or 89.22 per cent of the state's total 4,16,27,694 electors, submitted their Enumeration Forms during the enumeration phase conducted from June 15 to July 24. The ECI said that 15.22 lakh electors, or 3.66 per cent, were identified as deceased during the revision exercise, while 22.30 lakh electors, constituting 5.35 per cent, were categorised as permanently shifted, absent or falling under other categories.

Additionally, 7.37 lakh electors, or 1.77 per cent, were found to be enrolled at multiple locations in the electoral rolls, according to an ECI press note. The poll body said that names of electors found enrolled at multiple places would be retained at only one location as per the prescribed procedure.

The poll body further said some electors were not found by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) or did not submit their Enumeration Forms as they had become electors in other States or Union Territories, were not found in existence, did not submit the forms by July 24, or were not willing to register as electors for various reasons. (ANI)