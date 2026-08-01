Telangana: Hyderabad Police arrests 3 for illegal sale of Mephentermine Sulphate injections

The Hyderabad Police has apprehended three persons for illegally procuring and selling Mephentermine Sulphate injections, police said on Saturday. Authorities seized 100 vials of Mephentermine Sulphate injections (10 ml IP - Mephpro), three mobile phones, and a scooty valued at approximately Rs 4,00,000 from the accused under Saifabad PS limits.

The names of the accused were Shaik Faheem, Mohd Nayeem, and Ibrahim Hussain. The accused were the residents of Natraj Nagar, Tappachaputra. Based on credible information, Hyderabad Police intercepted the accused near Shree Maruti Logistics, where they were carrying illegal injections on the scooty.

Enquiry revealed that the accused illegally procured the Mephentermine Sulphate Injections IP 10 ML vials from one Shakti Huda, a resident of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, through transport and were selling them to needy customers at higher prices. Police noted that consumption of Mephentermine Sulphate injections causes various health problems. Mephentermine is a medication that can cause serious side effects, including cardiac arrest, high blood pressure, and other cardiovascular complications.

Using this medicine without a doctor's prescription or supervision can be extremely dangerous, and police strongly advised young individuals and the public to avoid the misuse of Mephentermine or any similar stimulant medications. The arrest was made under the supervision of S. Saidababu, Inspector of Police, Charminar Zone Task Force team, by Sub-Inspectors M. Madhu, K. Rama Rao, and M. Mahesh, alongside PC Sri K. Santosh Kumar and the Charminar Zone Task Force team, along with staff of Saifabad Police Station. (ANI)