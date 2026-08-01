Telangana: Police foil bid to sell 4-day-old baby; woman arrested

The Balapur Police in Telangana foiled an alleged attempt to sell a four-day-old baby in a swift operation and safely rescued the newborn. According to Balapur police, Waheeda Khatoon, a resident of Chandrayangutta, allegedly approached a woman named Mehrunnisa in Barkas and offered to sell the baby. The child was initially offered for Rs 6 lakh, but the price was later reduced to Rs 5 lakh.

The alleged transaction was initially planned in Shaheen Nagar and was later shifted to a location near JGR Function Hall in Pahadishareef. Acting on the information, social activist Safiya Mahi assisted Balapur Police in laying a trap. As the alleged transaction was about to take place, police intervened, safely rescued the four-day-old baby and arrested Waheeda Khatoon.

Police said the baby's mother, a resident of Golconda, had delivered the child on Tuesday and was discharged from a hospital in Malakpet on the same day. Balapur Police have launched a detailed investigation to ascertain whether any other individuals were involved in the alleged attempt to traffic the newborn.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)