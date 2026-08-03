Couple dies after house roof collapses in Delhi's Usmanpur area

A husband and wife tragically lost their lives after the roof of their house collapsed in North-East Delhi's Usmanpur area, officials said here on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2026 10:08 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 10:08 IST
Couple dies after house roof collapses in Delhi's Usmanpur area
Roof collapse in Delhi's Usmanpur area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A husband and wife tragically lost their lives after the roof of their house collapsed in North-East Delhi's Usmanpur area, officials said here on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Tinku (32) and his wife Urmila (30).

According to officials, the incident occurred late last night in JP Nagar (Jaiprakash Nagar), located in the Gonda area under the jurisdiction of Usmanpur, North-East Delhi. The sudden collapse trapped the couple under a heap of debris. Speaking on the incident, Senior Station Officer (STO) Sunil Sagar stated that residents and police personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the victims from under the rubble.

"Two persons, a husband and a wife, Tinku (32) and Urmila (30), were trapped under the debris. Their bodies were rescued by the public and the police and immediately shifted to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital," STO Sunil Sagar said. Upon arrival at the hospital, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Santosh declared both individuals dead on arrival.

Further details regarding the cause of the structure's collapse are awaited. (ANI)

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