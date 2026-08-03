Delhi Police detain accused in alleged attack on MP Pappu Yadav

Of the two people involved in the alleged knife attack against Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, Delhi police has detained one of them at the Tilak Marg Police Station.

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2026 10:12 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 10:12 IST
Delhi Police detain accused in alleged attack on MP Pappu Yadav
Tilak Marg Police Station (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Of the two people involved in the alleged knife attack against Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, Delhi police has detained one of them at the Tilak Marg Police Station. Delhi Police has identified two accused, Sumit Sharma and Happy Sharma, in the alleged knife attack against Pappu Yadav after the controversy over his skit on Ram Temple donation embezzlement. Sumit, who was allegedly carrying a knife, has been detained by the police and is being interrogated.

According to the police, the role of Happy Sharma, who allegedly threw a slipper at the Independent MP, is being verified. According to police sources, Sumit's Medico-Legal Case (MLC) report confirms that he was highly intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Further investigation is underway. The incident took place during a press conference at Pappu Yadav's residence, where a scuffle broke out between individuals and the MP's supporters. The MP has alleged that the incident was a "plot to kill" him.

Pappu Yadav's lawyer accused the Delhi Police of "colluding" with the ruling government, alleging that authorities failed to provide adequate security despite prior complaints. "This exposes the failure of the Delhi Police. It reveals the conspiratorial conduct of the Delhi Police, showing how, in collusion with the ruling party, they are abetting a plot against a six-time elected MP... For the past two days, we have been consistently reporting and lodging complaints about the conspiracy being hatched against a six-time elected MP. Public tweets are being posted offering a reward of Rs 51 lakh to anyone who beheads him," he told ANI.

Recounting the ordeal, one of Yadav's supporters said, "The moment he pulled out a knife from behind, we immediately acted together and overpowered him. Had we not restrained him at that moment, it is possible that our Pappu-ji might not have been with us today." However, one of the accused, Happy Sharma, denied carrying any knife, adding that they were beaten after a verbal altercation with Pappu Yadav's supporters.

The controversy erupted after Pappu Yadav and Opposition MPs staged a skit inside the Parliament complex on July 31, using symbolic roles to raise allegations related to donations collected for the Ram Mandir. During the performance, Pappu Yadav wore saffron robes and played the role of a temple priest, while other Opposition MPs enacted a scene involving a donation box.

The skit drew strong criticism from BJP leaders, with party leaders including Bansuri Swaraj and several MLAs filing police complaints in New Delhi, alleging that the performance hurt religious sentiments. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 2-Iran threatens to strike other nations' energy fields if US launches fresh attacks

WRAPUP 2-Iran threatens to strike other nations' energy fields if US launche...

Iran
2
EXCLUSIVE-Japan to announce Tokyo, Washington took joint action on yen, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-Japan to announce Tokyo, Washington took joint action on yen, sour...

Japan
3
WRAPUP 3-Trump says he will hold off on fresh Iran attack in hope of quick deal

WRAPUP 3-Trump says he will hold off on fresh Iran attack in hope of quick d...

United States
4
Athletics-Kerr caps 'great two weeks' with Commonwealth Games gold on home soil

Athletics-Kerr caps 'great two weeks' with Commonwealth Games gold on home s...

United Kingdom

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Future Pandemics Need Research Networks Ready Before Crisis Strikes: Here's Why

The Governance–Reality Gap Derailing Africa’s Digital Transformation

Liberia's Recovery Is Real, but Financing the Next Growth Phase Remains the Biggest Challenge

Can Uganda Turn Strong Economic Growth into Sustainable Development Without More Debt Burdens?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026