MP CM Yadav, Narendra Singh Tomar pay tribute to former assembly speaker Gulsher Ahmed on birth anniversary

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav along with assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday paid tribute to former Assembly Speaker Gulsher Ahmed on his birth anniversary and remembered his contributions in strengthening democratic traditions in the state. CM Yadav described Gulsher Ahmed as a freedom fighter, a prominent Congress leader, and a leader known for his simplicity, humility, and inclusive spirit.

"Today marks the birth anniversary of the late Gulsher Ahmed, a former Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh. We are all remembering him today. A freedom fighter and a prominent Congress leader, his life was defined by simplicity, humility, and an inclusive spirit. The way the House proceedings were conducted, particularly during his tenure, still evokes admiration and serves as an inspiration to all. I pay my respectful tribute to his memory," the Chief Minister told reporters. The CM further appreciated assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar for beginning the tradition of commemorating the birth anniversaries of former Speakers and Chief Ministers of the state in the legislative assembly.

"I would like to once again congratulate the Speaker for establishing this tradition of commemorating the birth anniversaries of our state's Legislative Assembly Speakers and Chief Ministers, thereby honoring their legacy," the Chief Minister said. Speaking on the occasion, Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar recalled Gulsher Ahmed's long political career and contributions across various constitutional offices.

"Today marks the birth anniversary of Gulsher Ahmed. We have all gathered here to pay tribute to him. His life was filled with numerous achievements. He was a dedicated worker of the Congress party and discharged various responsibilities, particularly in the cooperative sector. He served as the Chairman of the cooperative bank and was also a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). He held office as a Deputy Minister and a Minister in the state government. He also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha, and as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh... His legacy remains a source of inspiration and an example for all; he was a man of strong principles, dedication, and high moral integrity," Tomar said. Additionally, he added that they prayed to the Almighty to grant them the wisdom and strength to follow the path shown by Gulsher Ahmed, so that they could move forward and make the Legislative Assembly even stronger and more illustrious. (ANI)