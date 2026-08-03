Cricket-US player Reddy gets eight-year ban for match-fixing

Akhilesh Reddy, a 26-year-old US international cricketer, has been suspended for eight years by the ICC after being found guilty of match-fixing charges.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 15:38 IST
Cricket-US player Reddy gets eight-year ban for match-fixing
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. international Akhilesh ​Reddy has been ​suspended for ‌eight years ​after being found guilty of match-fixing charges, the International ‌Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday. Reddy was charged in November with breaching three counts of ‌the sport's anti-corruption code during the ongoing ‌franchise-based Abu Dhabi T10 League, and was provisionally suspended. Reddy, 26, was found guilty by a tribunal of ⁠attempting ​to fix ⁠or improperly influence matches, trying to get another player ⁠to participate in the same activities and ​deleting data and messages from a mobile device ⁠relevant to the investigation.

"The ban is backdated to ⁠21 ​November 2025," the ICC said in a statement, adding that Reddy's attempt to ⁠influence another player to participate in corrupt activities ⁠did ⁠not succeed. Reddy last played for the U.S. in April 2025.

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 2-Iran threatens to strike other nations' energy fields if US launches fresh attacks

WRAPUP 2-Iran threatens to strike other nations' energy fields if US launche...

Iran
2
EXCLUSIVE-Japan to announce Tokyo, Washington took joint action on yen, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-Japan to announce Tokyo, Washington took joint action on yen, sour...

Japan
3
WRAPUP 3-Trump says he will hold off on fresh Iran attack in hope of quick deal

WRAPUP 3-Trump says he will hold off on fresh Iran attack in hope of quick d...

United States
4
Athletics-Kerr caps 'great two weeks' with Commonwealth Games gold on home soil

Athletics-Kerr caps 'great two weeks' with Commonwealth Games gold on home s...

United Kingdom

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Ending the Mpox Emergency Could Put Africa’s Progress at Risk

Can Digital Finance Keep Factories Running Through the Next Global Shock?

Future Pandemics Need Research Networks Ready Before Crisis Strikes: Here's Why

The Governance–Reality Gap Derailing Africa’s Digital Transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026