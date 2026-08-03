Cricket-US player Reddy gets eight-year ban for match-fixing

U.S. international Akhilesh ​Reddy has been ​suspended for ‌eight years ​after being found guilty of match-fixing charges, the International ‌Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday. Reddy was charged in November with breaching three counts of ‌the sport's anti-corruption code during the ongoing ‌franchise-based Abu Dhabi T10 League, and was provisionally suspended. Reddy, 26, was found guilty by a tribunal of ⁠attempting ​to fix ⁠or improperly influence matches, trying to get another player ⁠to participate in the same activities and ​deleting data and messages from a mobile device ⁠relevant to the investigation.

"The ban is backdated to ⁠21 ​November 2025," the ICC said in a statement, adding that Reddy's attempt to ⁠influence another player to participate in corrupt activities ⁠did ⁠not succeed. Reddy last played for the U.S. in April 2025.