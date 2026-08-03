Keralam: Massive landslides triggered by heavy rainfall on Nadukani-Parappanangadi State Highway in Malappuram; traffic disrupted

Several landslides triggered by heavy rain struck the Nadukani-Parappanangadi State Highway in Malappuram, Keralam. The first landslide was followed by several landslides at the same location. The landslide occurred between Edeypalam and Karathodu on the Malappuram-Vengara route, where an entire hillside collapsed onto the road.

Large quantities of soil, huge trees, and rocks came crashing down, with debris falling onto the highway and into the nearby Kadalundi River. A second landslide occurred even as police and firefighting personnel were present at the site assessing the situation. Following the incident, traffic through the route has been completely suspended. Vehicles heading towards Malappuram are currently being diverted via Konompara.

The landslide occurred just 150 metres from Straight Path International School. Authorities have declared the area highly dangerous, warning that further landslides are likely. Locals recalled that a similar landslide had occurred at the same location in 2019.

Fire Force and police personnel are continuing efforts to remove the soil and debris from the road and restore traffic. Earlier today, the death toll due to flooding and landslides amid heavy rains in Keralam rose to 15, with seven people missing to date, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said.

The Chief Minister announced Rs 10,000 as funeral expenses for those who died in the rain-related incidents and directed the Agriculture Department to submit a proposal to revise the compensation for the damage to the agricultural land. Addressing reporters in Thiruvananthapuram after a meeting with all district collectors, Satheesan noted that about 165 hectares of agricultural land have been damaged, affecting 3,596 farmers.

"As of 9 am, 11,018 people are staying in 316 relief camps across the state. So far, 15 deaths have been reported. Two people died in the Poonjar constituency in Kottayam, while a child died after falling into a tank at Puthuppally. Two deaths were reported from Idukki, and one each from Vizhinjam and Muthalapozhi. One person is missing each from Vizhinjam and Muthalapozhi. In Malappuram, four people have died, and one person is missing. In Kannur, one person has died, and two are missing, while one death has been reported from Kozhikode. So far, 15 deaths have been reported across the state, while seven people are still missing," Satheesan said. (ANI)