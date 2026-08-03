EU must do more to strengthen borders, von der Leyen tells Spanish PM in letter seen by Reuters

More ​must be done ​to strengthen the European ‌Union's borders ​at critical points, European Commission President Ursula von der ‌Leyen told Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in a letter seen by Reuters. In the letter, ‌dated August 3rd, she also reiterated the EU's ‌support to help Spain tackle illegal immigration while noting that more needed to be done.

The letter ⁠came ​after last ⁠week's huge rush of migrants who surged over the ⁠Moroccan border to enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta ​in north Africa. At least 67 people ⁠died as a result. "In co-operation with Spain, ⁠especially ​on anything related to Ceuta and Melilla, we could enhance border management early-warning systems ⁠and improve our technical and financial support to Morocco," ⁠wrote ⁠von der Leyen in the letter.