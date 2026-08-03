MP CM Yadav pays last respects to former minister Paras Jain, calls his demise loss for BJP and Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday visited the residence of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, former minister Paras Jain in Ujjain to pay his last respects, describing his demise as a significant loss for both the party and the city. "Today, our senior leader and former minister Paras Jain passed away and I came to Ujjain on this occasion. I was personally acquainted with him. We have a family bond with him as well. He was repeatedly elected in elections over the years from our Ujjain North assembly seat. Losing such a leader is a loss for the Bharatiya Janata Party, as well as for our Ujjain. I pray to Baba Mahakal to grant him a place at His lotus feet," CM Yadav told ANI.

Additionally, in a post on X, the Chief Minister said he paid his last respects to the late leader, met the bereaved family to offer condolences and prayed Baba Mahakal to give strength to the grieving family to bear this immense loss. "Today, I visited the residence of senior BJP leader, former minister and former Ujjain North MLA, the late Paras Chandra Jain, in Ujjain to pay my last respects and offer heartfelt tributes. In this hour of grief, I met the bereaved family and offered them my condolences. I pray to Baba Mahakal to grant the departed soul a place at His holy feet and give the grieving family the strength to bear this immense loss," Yadav said in the post.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal also expressed grief over the demise of senior BJP leader and former state minister Paras Jain. "The news of the demise of senior BJP leader and former minister in the state government, Paras Chandra Jain, is deeply saddening and painful. My heartfelt condolences are with the bereaved family. His life, dedicated to public service and the ideology of the organisation, will continue to inspire new party workers. His contribution will always be remembered. I pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at His holy feet and give the grieving family and well-wishers the strength to bear this immense loss. Om Shanti," Khandelwal said in a post on X.

Paras Jain was a senior BJP leader from Ujjain and had served as a minister in the Madhya Pradesh government. Leaders and workers from across the political spectrum have expressed condolences over his demise. (ANI)