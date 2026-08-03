ABVP to push institutional reforms before Centre's high-powered committee on exam irregularities

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday said it will submit a comprehensive set of recommendations to the High-Powered Committee constituted by the Centre following irregularities in the NEET examination, advocating institutional reforms to strengthen the country's examination system. The announcement was made after the conclusion of the two-day meeting of the ABVP Central Working Committee (CWC), held on August 1-2 in Ernakulam, Kerala, where the organisation discussed education, organisational priorities, national issues and its roadmap for the coming year.

The CWC expressed concern over recurring question paper leaks in competitive examinations conducted by public service commissions in Jharkhand, Bihar, Karnataka, Punjab and several other states. Reaffirming its support for students' rights, the ABVP said it stands with the legitimate demands and democratic movements of students affected by examination irregularities. It also appealed to social and student organisations, educationists and citizens to participate in the movement for examination reforms.

"Every student has the right to a fair, transparent, credible and error-free examination system. With this objective, ABVP will submit detailed recommendations before the High-Powered Committee constituted by the Government of India following the NEET examination irregularities, advocating the institutional reforms necessary to strengthen the country's examination framework," ABVP National General Secretary Dr Virendra Singh Solanki said. Solanki said the repeated paper leaks in Jharkhand, Bihar, Karnataka and Punjab have raised serious concerns over the credibility of the country's examination system

The ABVP said it had intervened in Jharkhand by submitting a memorandum to the Governor after reports of a paper leak surfaced, followed by signature campaigns and demonstrations across district headquarters. The meeting also reviewed the implementation of the organisation's national campaigns, including "Screen Time to Activity Time" and "Vande Mataram @150 Years: Campus to Campus Vande Mataram".

As part of Independence Day celebrations, the ABVP said it will organise Tiranga Rallies, the "Ek Gaanv-Ek Tiranga" campaign and community singing of Vande Mataram across the country. Welcoming Parliament's passage of the National Honour (Prevention of Insults) Amendment Bill, 2026, the ABVP described the legislation as a "historic milestone" in preserving India's national consciousness, the legacy of the freedom movement and the country's cultural identity.

"Vande Mataram is not merely the National Song; it is an enduring symbol of India's freedom struggle and national self-respect," Solanki said. He said the ABVP will promote patriotism, national unity and awareness of constitutional duties through its nationwide campaigns across educational campuses and society.

The CWC also finalised programmes to commemorate the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Ravidas Ji, the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and the 50th anniversary of the Anti-Emergency Movement. The meeting also discussed the All India Hostel Survey, the 72nd National Conference, SEIL@60, Prof Yashwantrao Kelkar Yuva Puraskar, international student outreach, overseas engagement, organisational expansion and strengthening training and capacity-building initiatives.

As the meeting was held in Kerala, the ABVP also resolved to accord special organisational focus to the state, saying it would intensify the "Campus to Campus Vande Mataram" and "Screen Time to Activity Time" campaigns across educational institutions in the coming months. (ANI)