Iraq's Baiji refinery output unaffected by fire

‌A fire ​at Iraq's Salah al-Din ‌refinery at the Baiji oil complex did not affect production, the ‌Iraqi state news agency reported ‌on Monday, citing North Refineries Company.

Baiji, located 180 km (111.85 miles) ⁠north ​of ⁠Baghdad, is the largest refinery complex ⁠in OPEC's second-biggest producer. Civil defence ​had extinguished a fire ⁠inside a hydrocracking unit at the ⁠refinery ​and no injuries were reported, the state news ⁠agency said.

The cause of the ⁠fire ⁠remains unknown.